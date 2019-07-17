Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Had No Advance Knowledge Of Kevin Durant’s Decision

The Brooklyn Nets got no advanced warning of Kevin Durant’s decision to sign with the team.

The former Golden State Warriors star, who is recovering from an achilles injury, sent shockwaves through the NBA when he announced that he’d be signing with the Nets. Well, it turns out that it was just as surprising to Brooklyn as it was to the rest of us. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

General manager Sean Marks said the following about the signing during a Tuesday appearance on WFAN:

What we knew was we were either getting a teleconference call with Kevin that night or we were going to potentially get a meeting. We’d seen some media reports earlier in the day that Kevin had crossed several teams off his list and we were still one of them (being considered). And those reports were there for everybody to read. And when Kevin posted it on The Boardroom Instagram site, that was news to all of us in the office.

It’s pretty wild Kevin Durant had arguably the biggest decision in all of free agency to make, and he didn’t even give a heads up to the team he was signing with.

Imagine being in the room when the Nets found out they’d landed one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball.

I can only imagine how many bottles of champagne were popped and how many beers were drank in celebration. The party probably didn’t end for days.

I’m not really sure why Durant didn’t give the Nets a little advanced notice. I suppose he didn’t want it to leak, but it ultimately did come out briefly before it was official.

Nothing, and I mean virtually nothing, is ever kept a secret in the world of sports. There are just too many people with big mouths and too many reporters willing to repeat what they’ve been told.

Unfortunately for the Nets, Durant won’t be available anytime soon as he rehabs his achilles. However, once he’s ready to go, you can bet Brooklyn will be rolling.

Durant is a generational talent and now he’s in a black Nets jersey. That should certainly make fans very happy.