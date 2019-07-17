Editorial

Steve Spurrier Attends SEC Media Days, Reminds Everybody He Won The AAF Championship

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 12, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steve Spurrier was in prime form Tuesday at the SEC media days.

According to Saturday Down South, Spurrier was asked a question about what makes college football different from other sports, and proceeded to remind everybody he won the first and only ever Alliance of American Football championship. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Spurrier is honestly a content machine, and it’s why he’s so popular. His AAF comment wasn’t the only one he had on the day that was entertaining.

He claimed Florida quarterback Felipe Franks was the Heisman frontrunner!

Yeah, Spurrier actually thinks Frank is a Heisman frontrunner. I love the guy, but that’s some next level delusion from the former Florida and South Carolina coach.

Despite the fact he’s no longer coaching, I’m glad to see Spurrier is still hanging around the sport and as entertaining as ever.

People are asking about college football and he’s out here talking about the defunct AAF, which he coached in before the league was shuttered.

Now he’s at SEC media days stealing the show. The man is an absolute living legend.

Stay Frosty, Spurrier. I’m definitely going to need a few more of his hot takes once the season starts, especially about whether or not Franks has a legit shot at winning the Heisman.

Something tells me that take might not age to well by the time November rolls around.