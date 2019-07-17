Steve Spurrier Attends SEC Media Days, Reminds Everybody He Won The AAF Championship

Steve Spurrier was in prime form Tuesday at the SEC media days.

According to Saturday Down South, Spurrier was asked a question about what makes college football different from other sports, and proceeded to remind everybody he won the first and only ever Alliance of American Football championship.

Steve Spurrier is asked about what makes college football different than other sports. He responded by reminding everyone the last team he coached won a championship since the Orlando Apollos had the best record in the AAF. He then asked the reporter what the question was. — Saturday Down South (@SDS) July 16, 2019

Spurrier is honestly a content machine, and it’s why he’s so popular. His AAF comment wasn’t the only one he had on the day that was entertaining.

He claimed Florida quarterback Felipe Franks was the Heisman frontrunner!

Yeah, Spurrier actually thinks Frank is a Heisman frontrunner. I love the guy, but that’s some next level delusion from the former Florida and South Carolina coach.

Despite the fact he’s no longer coaching, I’m glad to see Spurrier is still hanging around the sport and as entertaining as ever.

People are asking about college football and he’s out here talking about the defunct AAF, which he coached in before the league was shuttered.

Now he’s at SEC media days stealing the show. The man is an absolute living legend.

Stay Frosty, Spurrier. I’m definitely going to need a few more of his hot takes once the season starts, especially about whether or not Franks has a legit shot at winning the Heisman.

Something tells me that take might not age to well by the time November rolls around.