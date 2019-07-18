Former Journalist Jared Holt And Progressive Watch Dogs Refuse To Condemn CNN For Promoting White Nationalist

Former investigative reporter, turned left-wing advocate, Jared Holt joined the SPLC, ADL, RightWingWatch, Media Matters, and HopeNotHate in their refusal to condemn CNN for hosting white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Holt described CNN’s decision to give free air time to the white identitarian as a “miscalculation” while proceeding to deflect from the question. The SPLC, ADL, and HopeNotHate declined to comment and have since then not criticized the television network. (RELATED: CNN Invited A White Nationalist On Air. The Public Didn’t Take It Too Well)

“While we believe putting Spencer on CNN was a miscalculation,” said Holt in a statement to the Caller. “We hope you rest assured that the Daily Caller still holds the throne in platforming white nationalists.”

Other progressive voices, such as Carlos Maza of Vox, found it easy to call out the network saying, “CNN invited an open white supremacist on national television today. This isn’t a news network with journalistic ethics. It’s a circus that’s willing to help promote open racists for attention.”

CNN invited an open white supremacist on national television today. This isn’t a news network with journalistic ethics. It’s a circus that’s willing to help promote open racists for attention. pic.twitter.com/4Xcq3unW30 — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) July 16, 2019

Gay Wonk went even further, adding:

CNN isn’t a good news network that occasionally makes bad calls. It’s a network that intentionally, repeatedly puts ratings before journalistic ethics. A network that’s normalizing bigotry and extremism because it doesn’t know how else to compete with Fox. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) July 16, 2019

Former CNN producer Steve Krakauer, lambasted his former network by calling for the firing of whoever gave the green light for Spencer to appear on air.

Today on its valuable airwaves, CNN gave a platform to white nationalist Richard Spencer. There is literally nothing productive Spencer brings to the conversation. Whoever made this shameful decision should be fired. https://t.co/rKTTyc1OUY pic.twitter.com/o060SS47ZD — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 16, 2019



CNN’s full segment with Richard Spencer aired Tuesday on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” The segment also included quotes from neo-Nazis Andrew Anglin and Patrick Casey. (RELATED: CNN Gives White Nationalist Richard Spencer Airtime To Dissect Trump’s Tweets, And He’s Not A Fan)

Unlike with CNN, Holt just a few months ago condemned Fox News for “promoting a neo-Nazi.”

My latest for @RightWingWatch: Last night, Laura Ingraham’s primetime show on Fox News promoted an unabashed neo-Nazi. But if we zoom out and look at the full list of figures he was included on, it tells us a lot more about the priorities of Fox News.https://t.co/v5q7UC7Vdh — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 31, 2019

Media Matters For America has repeatedly organized boycotts and attacked Fox News.

Fox News anchor just flat-out lied about Trump’s horrible record on LGBTQ rights https://t.co/ezIoWT0Ecb — Media Matters (@mmfa) July 11, 2019

Fox News has had a meltdown over Megan Rapinoe and the #USWNT pic.twitter.com/wmkwPTyCd5 — Media Matters (@mmfa) July 11, 2019

Former journalists, like Holt, have long advocated for excusing Antifa while using their media influence to portray the group in the best possible light.

ah, yes. Twitter–the famous antifa platform *headdesk* pic.twitter.com/lu0EECybGr — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 30, 2019

During a 2018 interview, Holt appeared standing, arm in arm, alongside Portland’s Antifa chapter. The same chapter was responsible for the assault on gay conservative journalist Andy Ngo back in June.

A few weeks prior to Ngo’s assault, he called out Holt for his now debunked piece that was published in the Columbia Journalism Review:

For those wondering what this is about, it stems from @jaredlholt writing a skewed report on how a Quillette story is problematic but he doesn’t identify any mistakes. He left out significant crucial portions of his interview w/academic Eoin Lenihan & misrepresented him. pic.twitter.com/vBywnIz7S9 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2019

CNN currently remains one of the lowest rated cable news networks in the United States.