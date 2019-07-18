Watch Brad Pitt In The Intense New Trailer For ‘Ad Astra’

Another trailer dropped Thursday for Brad Pitt’s new movie “Ad Astra.”

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is: “An astronaut travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. He uncovers secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.”

The trailer paints an ominous picture, but I’m here for it. That’s not inherently a bad thing at all. In fact, I’d say that in this situation, it’s actually a positive. (RELATED: A New Trailer For The Upcoming Charles Manson Film With Leonard DiCaprio Has Been Released)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s great.

This movie borderline looks like it’s going to be required viewing when it comes out. There’s just no chance I’m passing up on a Brad Pitt film about exploring space with some unexpected twists.

There’s no shot in hell I’m not going to watch that one.

Brad Pitt stars in #AdAstra. In theaters September 20th. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/NwtkwYF5Jt — Ad Astra (@adastramovie) June 5, 2019

The cast is also loaded. It features Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland and Liv Tyler all alongside Pitt. That’s a great power lineup.

You can catch “Ad Astra” in theaters Sept. 20. I might have to mark this one down on my calendar for sure.