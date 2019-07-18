REPORT: Oklahoma City Thunder Unable To Trade Chris Paul, He’s Expected To Be With Them When The Season Starts

The Oklahoma City Thunder are apparently having some serious issues trying to trade Chris Paul.

The Thunder got Paul in a trade that shipped Russell Westbrook out of town, and the plan from the jump seemed to be to ship the aging NBA star and his contract out of OKC as fast as possible. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Traded To The Houston Rockets For Chris Paul And Draft Picks)

However, it’s not going well. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, “nothing is materializing” with trade talks. He’s not expected to be on the team when the season starts.

OKC has been working with Paul and his representatives on finding a trade, but nothing is materializing so deep into summer free agency, sources said. Both sides believe there are benefits to Paul, 34, playing out the year with the Thunder. https://t.co/LjHCdLPZVg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2019

Story filed to ESPN: Oklahoma City’s discussions to move nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul onto a new destination are parked and an increasing expectation exists that he will start the season with the Thunder. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2019

I really don’t know what the Thunder were thinking when they sparked up trade talks to dump Paul right after acquiring him from the Rockets.

He’s 34 and has about $120 million left on his deal. That’s not exactly great trade bait for a player who has absolutely already played his best basketball.

What team is going to want to take on that deal? Most contenders don’t want that kind of money on their books, and a team that’s tanking has no interest in adding a star player.

That would be the exact opposite of what you’d do if you’re trying to tank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Jul 10, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

The reality of the situation is Paul will almost certainly be on the Thunder when the season begins, and he could be around for a very long time.

He’s just got too much money remaining on his contract, and it’s not an appealing situation for potential trade partners.