Editorial

REPORT: Oklahoma City Thunder Unable To Trade Chris Paul, He’s Expected To Be With Them When The Season Starts

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 24: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Oklahoma City Thunder are apparently having some serious issues trying to trade Chris Paul.

The Thunder got Paul in a trade that shipped Russell Westbrook out of town, and the plan from the jump seemed to be to ship the aging NBA star and his contract out of OKC as fast as possible. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Traded To The Houston Rockets For Chris Paul And Draft Picks)

However, it’s not going well. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, “nothing is materializing” with trade talks. He’s not expected to be on the team when the season starts.

I really don’t know what the Thunder were thinking when they sparked up trade talks to dump Paul right after acquiring him from the Rockets.

He’s 34 and has about $120 million left on his deal. That’s not exactly great trade bait for a player who has absolutely already played his best basketball.

What team is going to want to take on that deal? Most contenders don’t want that kind of money on their books, and a team that’s tanking has no interest in adding a star player.

That would be the exact opposite of what you’d do if you’re trying to tank.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on

The reality of the situation is Paul will almost certainly be on the Thunder when the season begins, and he could be around for a very long time.

He’s just got too much money remaining on his contract, and it’s not an appealing situation for potential trade partners.