Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Turns 24 Years Old

July 19 is Romee Strijd’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Romee Strijd is a Dutch model. She originally signed with DNA Model Management agency in 2011. Later in 2017, she announced she signed with IMG Model Management.

In 2014, she was chosen as a newcomer to the Victoria Secret’s Fashion show. In 2015, she officially became a Victoria’s Secret Angel. In 2018, she was chosen to wear a Swarovski Crystal look in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Reportedly Not Going To Be On TV Anymore)

Strijd has appeared in editorials for Spanish Harper’s Bazaar, French and Dutch Elle, Dutch Marie Claire, and British, Dutch, German and Spanish Vogue.

Strijd has walked for designers such as Balmain, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Alexander McQueen, DKNY, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Vera Wang and Victoria’s Secret.

Campaigns she has appeared in include Alexander McQueen, H&M and Donna Karan.

Most recently, Strijd has started a Youtube channel where she posts vlogs about her life.