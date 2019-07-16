Man Stops Playing Xbox To Shoot Home Invader

A South Carolina man was playing Xbox when he was forced to shoot an intruder who broke down his door Sunday.

35-year-old Antwain Moton was playing video games at around 10 p.m. when a man he didn’t know thumped on his door repeatedly. The man forced his way into the home and began fighting with Moton, his wife and his mother-in-law — his 4-year-old daughter was also present, according to a Fox Carolina report.

“His hands were just coming toward us, like he was going to do some type of harm,” Moton told the local outlet. He also added that the intruder “bit his wife” and shoved his mother-in-law.

Moton had no other choice but to use his firearm when the intruder entered the home and reportedly closed the door behind him. He reportedly shot the man — now identified as Efren Nectali Ramirez, 39, from Honduras — in the chest, sending him plummeting backwards, the local outlet reports.

“Eventually I took it [into] my own hands. That’s my 4-year-old daughter in the bedroom,” he told Fox Carolina.

Moton isn’t proud that he had to shoot Ramirez, but he says he did it with his family in mind. (RELATED: Armed Florida Pastor Thwarts Church Burglar)

He called 911 after he discharged his weapon, and by the time deputies arrived, Ramirez was pronounced dead, the local outlet reports.

“It hurts me that I took his life. I didn’t want that to happen, but I had no other choice,” Moton told Fox.

South Carolina deputies say the investigation is still ongoing, and no homicide charges have been levied against Moton.

