Judge Allows Lawsuit Against The NFL Over Rams/Saints Game To Continue, Goodell Can Be Questioned

A lawsuit against the NFL over the outcome of the NFC championship game between the Rams and Saints has been allowed to continue by a judge.

A lawsuit was filed after the Saints were screwed out of a Super Bowl appearance due to a blown pass interference no-call. It wasn’t just a bad no-call, but it honestly might be remembered as the worst no-call by officials in the history of sports. Now, fans are one step closer to getting payback as attorney Antonio LeMon seeks $75,000 in damages, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: New Orleans Newspaper Incredibly Trolls The Country With Super Bowl Frontpage)

The sequence on the #Saints sideline after the #Rams no-call pass interference that should’ve ended the game is heart wrenching. pic.twitter.com/mYJ2smOObZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2019

The Associated Press reported the following early Friday morning:

A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday that a damage lawsuit can continue against the NFL over the playoff “no-call” that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints and advance to the Super Bowl. State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard also ruled that attorney Antonio “Tony” LeMon can request documents and ask questions of NFL officials. LeMon said that means he will be able to question Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials in depositions about the lack of a penalty — pass interference or roughness — against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived.

This is my favorite grudge in all of sports. We’re six months removed from it happening, and the fans just won’t let it go.

Good for them. If I got screwed out of a Super Bowl appearance, I’d be behaving the same way. I’d do whatever it took to get payback.

It’s mind-boggling how bad of a no-call that was, and it’s only made worse by the fact there was an official standing right there!

The refs couldn’t have been any better positioned! It was such an embarrassing moment for the league.

The idea of Goodell being questioned is downright hilarious. He’s the most powerful man in all of sports, and now he might have to entertain questions over a single from one game.

The precedent set by this is incredible. I hope people sue left and right just to annoy the hell out of Goodell. You just hate to see it! It couldn’t happen to a better person.

Shoutout to LeMon for his tireless pursuit of justice. I’m cheering like crazy for him to win. Not because I care about the Saints, but because I just want to watch Goodell squirm.