NFL Approves New Pass Interference Replay Rule For The 2019 Season

The NFL has officially changed the rules for pass interference and replay for the upcoming season.

ESPN reported the following details on the finalized pass interference rule:

As a result, coaches will be able to challenge pass interference calls or no-calls up until the two-minute warning of either half. In the final two minutes of each half and in overtime, on-site replay officials will be responsible for stopping the game to review pass interference, as they are for all other reviewable plays. The rule will cover the 2019 season, after which owners will decide whether to extend, tweak or eliminate it for 2020.

This should be very interesting to see how this all unfolds. The rule change for replay comes after the New Orleans Saints were absolutely screwed in the NFC championship game against the Rams.

A Saints receiver was borderline murdered, and no flag was thrown. It might be the worst no-call in the history of the league. (RELATED: Sean Payton Spent Three Days Eating Ice Cream And Watching Netflix After NFC Championship Game Loss)

You can watch the now infamous moment that cost the Saints a shot at the Super Bowl below.

The sequence on the #Saints sideline after the #Rams no-call pass interference that should’ve ended the game is heart wrenching. pic.twitter.com/mYJ2smOObZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2019

Now, plays of such manner will be reviewable. It’s not a bad idea in theory at all. I think fans are concerned about whether or not it’ll greatly slow the game down.

I don’t think it will. It sounds like it’s going to be pretty narrow and it’ll only last for a single season.

If it goes poorly, the NFL can dump it and move forward for the 2020 campaign. What’s the worst that can happen? I’d rather have replay on PI than what we witnessed last season in the NFC title game.

It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens when this starts getting used during the 2019 season. As long as it doesn’t greatly slow down the pace of play, I think a lot of fans will embrace the change.

Again, anything is better than watching another team get absolutely screwed.

