Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 5 ‘Touching Your Enemy’ Show Flashbacks

We have the photos from the next episode of “Yellowstone,” and they give us a bit of insight.

In the photos for “Touching Your Enemy,” we can see a flashback of a young Rip, we see John and Kayce in a tense conversation, Jamie on the phone looking concerned and Beth hanging out staring off into the distance on the ranch.

They might not give us as many clues as photos from previous episodes have, but they’re absolutely still worth taking a look at if you’re a fan of the show. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’)

Hopefully, we keep up the momentum we got after “Only Devils Left” aired Wednesday night. That was one hell of a great episode.

We finally got some intense action, John Dutton’s cows were killed and a body hit the ground.

Now, we have to keep that action level up. It also looks like we’re going to get some more backstory between Rip and Beth.

I’m here for that kind of action. I’m here for it all day. Their dynamic is one of the best parts about the show, and I’m eager to find out more about how the two of them got to where they are today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 12, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night for the newest episode. It should be a great one, and you all know I’ll be watching.