Charlotte Pence Announces Engagement

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (2nd R), his wife Karen (2nd L) and their daughters Charlotte (L) and Audrey stand on the steps of Air Force Two as they depart Sydney, Australia, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Charlotte Pence announced her engagement via Instagram on Saturday.

The daughter of Vice President Mike Pence shared the happy news with a photo showing off her new ring, along with a caption that read, “I said, ‘yes,’ and then I said ‘thanks’ a lot because I didn’t know what else to say. I love you. Let’s do this.”

 

I said “yes,” and then I said “thanks” a lot because I didn’t know what else to say. ♥️ I love you. Let’s do this.

Pence’s new fiancé is a bit of a mystery. In spite of Charlotte’s activities on the campaign trail and her debut as an author — “Where You Go: Life Lessons From My Father” hit shelves in 2018 — the Pence’s middle child has shared a few photos but has been successful thus far in keeping his identity under wraps. (RELATED: Charlotte Pence Responds To John Oliver Book Parody)

 

thanks for always telling me when there’s stuff on my face, you’re the best ♥️

She joins her younger sister Audrey, who got engaged in February, on the road to matrimony.