Charlotte Pence Announces Engagement

Charlotte Pence announced her engagement via Instagram on Saturday.
The daughter of Vice President Mike Pence shared the happy news with a photo showing off her new ring, along with a caption that read, “I said, ‘yes,’ and then I said ‘thanks’ a lot because I didn’t know what else to say. I love you. Let’s do this.”
Pence’s new fiancé is a bit of a mystery. In spite of Charlotte’s activities on the campaign trail and her debut as an author — “Where You Go: Life Lessons From My Father” hit shelves in 2018 — the Pence’s middle child has shared a few photos but has been successful thus far in keeping his identity under wraps. (RELATED: Charlotte Pence Responds To John Oliver Book Parody)
She joins her younger sister Audrey, who got engaged in February, on the road to matrimony.