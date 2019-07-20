Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Embattled Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Won’t Do The Same For Maduro

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted calls on Friday and Saturday for the resignation of embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Ocasio-Cortez called for Americans to “stand with la isla” in a Friday tweet, demanding Rosselló’s resignation.

“The people of Puerto Rico have spoken loudly and clearly for the world to hear,” she tweeted. “We must stand with la isla. Rosselló must resign.”

The people of Puerto Rico have spoken loudly and clearly for the world to hear. We must stand with la isla. Rosselló must resign. https://t.co/X3hjnJBfA0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2019

Citing numerous protests both in Puerto Rico and across the United States, Ocasio-Cortez again tweeted support for the Puerto Rican people Saturday and repeated their calls for Rosselló to resign.

“A remarkable testament to the creativity, resilience & power of the people of Puerto Rico. Jet skis, horses, pots, pans, & body paint – this isn’t about people making something from nothing. It’s about the people discovering the power they’ve always had ????????⬇️ #RickyRenuncia,” she tweeted.

A remarkable testament to the creativity, resilience & power of the people of Puerto Rico. Jet skis, horses, pots, pans, & body paint – this isn’t about people making something from nothing. It’s about the people discovering the power they’ve always had ????????⬇️ #RickyRenuncia https://t.co/NELRKSZ2AQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2019

The freshman Democrat is not alone in her stance, as Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott has also joined the calls for Rosselló’s resignation, saying, “It’s clear that the current leadership has lost the confidence of the people of Puerto Rico.”

NEW: Now that @RepJenniffer has called on Gov. @ricardorossello of Puerto Rico to resign, so has @SenRickScott of Florida: pic.twitter.com/xIZskYF3IM — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) July 19, 2019

But the situation in Puerto Rico may be the only one on which Ocasio-Cortez and Scott agree. While the people of Venezuela have struggled under the oppressive regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro, only Scott has called on him to resign — and done so often and repeatedly.

The US has been a great partner in the fight for freedom in #VZ. And we must continue doing everything to end Maduro’s murderous regime. I am urging @SecPompeo to lead a delegation of EU diplomats to the Colombian-Venezuelan border so they see the crisis firsthand. My letter ???? pic.twitter.com/I65Rk2zSoT — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 28, 2019

Maduro is murdering his citizens. There are little children dying of starvation. Cuba, Russia, China, Iran & Hezbollah are all increasing their presence in VZ. It will become a Syria in our hemisphere. I’m not willing to sit idly by and let that happen. https://t.co/4EQjdqJmxz — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 11, 2019

As freedom-loving countries we must all come together to make sure that @NicolasMaduro steps aside. The conditions that these mothers and their children are having to live in are inhumane. It’s genocide carried out by one man, and it can’t be ignored any longer. pic.twitter.com/5HO3eAapC2 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 2, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has been asked on several occasions whether she would condemn the Maduro regime, which has retained power while the Venezuelan people suffer through blackouts and food shortages. (RELATED: AOC Doesn’t Denounce Maduro, Says It’s A ‘Complicated’ Situation)

While claiming that she would stand with the people of Venezuela, she argued against any American intervention and stopped short of expressly condemning Maduro’s regime or calling for his resignation.

Ocasio-Cortez refuses to condemn socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, but eagerly attacks Elliott Abramspic.twitter.com/Wt9J7FzunJ — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019

Awful. And, leftist leaders, including @jeremycobyn, @IlhanMN, and @AOC refuse to acknowledge socialism’s failure or condemn Maduro, preferring instead to incoherently blame US policies for the #Venezuela catastrophe. https://t.co/8ZmYrCjfCj — Antonio Mora (@AMoraTV) May 31, 2019

When a reporter asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if the Maduro regime is legitimate, she offered this non-answer: “I defer to caucus leadership on how we navigate this.” A simple “no” would have sufficed. https://t.co/GIGQd7ffOh — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 15, 2019

Through it all, Maduro’s surrogates have maintained a stranglehold on the people, refusing to even allow humanitarian aid to reach those who need it most. Rosselló, in contrast, will be up for reelection in 2020 — giving the people of Puerto Rico the chance to resolve the situation democratically.