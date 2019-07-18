‘Westworld’ Season 3 Will Begin Right Where 2 Left Off

“Westworld” showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have opened up about the new season, and it sounds very interesting.

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park. After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell,” Joy told Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Thursday about season three of the hit HBO show. (RELATED: Watch ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer)

As for Aaron Paul’s character, Jonathan Nolan added, “Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity. He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

Unfortunately, neither of them really opened up about whether or not Ed Harris would return in season three as the Man in Black.

We’d have to believe he will. It’d be extremely strange if he just got bounced, especially given how season two ended.

Plus, the MiB is arguably the best part of the show. It’s going to go down as one of Harris’ best roles.

As for Aaron Paul, it sounds like he’s likely going to be playing a character that makes Dolores hate humans just a shade less.

Reading into Nolan’s comment, it sounds like he’s just going to be a blue collar working man and not focused on terrorizing robots.

It should be interesting to see what kind of impact this has on Dolores’ pro-human extermination views.

Season three will get here in 2020, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be epic.