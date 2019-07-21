‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Officially The Highest Earning Film Ever, Passes ‘Avatar’

“Avengers: Endgame” is officially the number one box office movie in the history of cinema.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday night, the superhero movie passed “Avatar” in box office numbers not accounting for inflation. (RELATED: 2019 Box Office Revenue Down Almost 10%, Summer Ticket Sales Down 7.3%)

The film currently has made $2.789 billion, and was just $500,000 away from “Avatar” on Friday. With final weekend box office numbers, “Endgame” can now call itself the top film ever made.

That’s just a disgusting amount of money, and there’s no other way to put it. As I’ve said before, the fact the film is so successful makes it a bit strange to me they’re ending the saga.

Usually, Hollywood does like shutting down anything that prints money, which is exactly what “Avengers” has done for years.

The people over at Marvel and Disney are swimming in money.

A film making a few hundred million dollars is usually a huge deal. Most studios wouldn’t stop celebrating for weeks if they accomplished that.

“Avengers: Endgame” went out there and dunked on everybody by making a few billion dollars and becoming the highest earning movie ever made.

Props to everybody involved with “Avengers: Endgame.” They clearly knew what they were doing, and the amount of money falling down on them is just staggering.