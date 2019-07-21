Ezekiel Elliott Might Leave The Country If He Doesn’t Attend Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott might not be anywhere near training camp when it begins at the end of July.

According to ProFootballTalk, Elliott might be planning to dip out of the country as training camp looms on the horizon.

The move comes amid talk the star running back is willing to holdout if he doesn’t get a new deal.

There might be no better way to prove you’re serious about holding out than to leave the country. I’m pretty sure that’s about as clear of a signal as one can send.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how the Cowboys handle this whole situation. There’s no doubt at all that Elliott is a star.

He’s incredibly talented, but he’s had off-the-field issues, and now has an altercation in Las Vegas under investigation. It just never seems to end with him. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

He’s always in the headlines, and it’s not always for the best of reasons.

I’m not so sure the Cowboys are just going to hand him a ton of money, whether he plans on holding out or not.

He has tons of upside, but you’d have to be an idiot to not recognize the downside.

Either way, if he does leave the country during training camp, the Cowboys will have a crystal clear indication of where he stands on the whole holdout subject.

The entertainment never stops in the NFL!