Liz Cheney Drills CBS’ Margaret Brennan On Media Bias Against Trump

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney criticized the media for being focused on race instead of policy during a Sunday morning interview with CBS host Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”

Acknowledging that the “send her back!” chant at Wednesday night’s Trump rally in Greenville, North Carolina was “inappropriate,” Cheney chided the media for wanting to make it all “about race.”

“I think the news media wants to make it about race,” she told Brennan. “You just did it. It’s not about race, gender, religion. These members of the House of Representatives, more, it’s not just these four, it’s some candidates running for president on the Democratic side fundamentally believe in policies that are dangerous for this nation. As Republicans we will fight against those even if the mainstream media accuses us of racism when we do this.”

While Brennan kept trying to bring the interview back to President Trump’s tweets, Cheney continued to focus on policy differences such as the elimination fossil fuels.

“But what you’re talking about there are policy differences,” Brennan pushed back. “That’s not what the president was tweeting about this morning and when he said, ‘I don’t believe the four congresswomen are capable of loving our country,’ I know you disagree with their policies and politics, you just made that clear, but there have been death threats against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.”

“There are fundamentally, this is a moment where we have to be very clear and it’s really important for us to focus on,” said Cheney. “And I know you guys don’t want to, you don’t want to focus on the fact that there are substantive differences …”

“But that’s not what the president is talking about,” Brennan interrupted.

“That is not true,” Cheney shot back. “The president every single day talks about policy. Every single day this president talks about the tremendous economic growth that we have seen since he’s been in office, the tremendous job growth, the tremendous decline of unemployment …” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar: ‘Racist’ Trump ‘Wants Every Black/Brown Person Deported And Muslims Banned’)

“The president has absolutely said that they should not have chanted ‘send her back,'” said Cheney after a tense back and forth. “Our concern and our opposition to what these women are saying—and many other members of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives—has to do with the fact that they’re advocating policies that will destroy this nation and we will fight against it. And I think the news media, you included, ought to cover the substance and I think it is outrageous for you to say that the president doesn’t talk about substance.”