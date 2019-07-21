Editorial

Steve Spurrier Gets Alliance Of American Football Championship Ring

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 12, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Steve Spurrier apparently got a ring for winning the only season of the Alliance of American Football.

The legendary coach recently tweeted a photo of the prize for his time with the Orlando Apollos. The ring was given to him by former employees of the team after FanDuel named them the champions when the AAF shutdown before finishing. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The fact he actually got a ring is laugh-out-loud funny. The AAF was an utter disaster, but Orlando was the most impressive team in the league.

If you’re going to give anybody a ring, I suppose it should go to Spurrier. I’m just not sure why anybody would want a ring for a season that didn’t even end with a championship.

The league literally just fell apart and everybody went home.

 

At least Spurrier locked up some bling before it was all said and done. Let’s hope like hell the XFL is in a much better position financially and geared up for success when it returns in 2020.

Otherwise, we just might simply never get spring football, which would be a damn shame.

 

Enjoy the ring, Spurrier! It’s pretty much meaningless, but at least it looks cool. Now, we’ll have to see if he gives coaching another crack in Vince McMahon’s league.

Only time will tell.