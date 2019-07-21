Steve Spurrier Gets Alliance Of American Football Championship Ring

Steve Spurrier apparently got a ring for winning the only season of the Alliance of American Football.

The legendary coach recently tweeted a photo of the prize for his time with the Orlando Apollos. The ring was given to him by former employees of the team after FanDuel named them the champions when the AAF shutdown before finishing. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Former @aafAPOLLOS employees presented the HBC Steve Spurrier with an @TheAAF championship ring tonight. Apollos has the best record in the first and only season and were declared the Champs by @FanDuel. pic.twitter.com/CsXhcYaI7z — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) July 19, 2019

The fact he actually got a ring is laugh-out-loud funny. The AAF was an utter disaster, but Orlando was the most impressive team in the league.

If you’re going to give anybody a ring, I suppose it should go to Spurrier. I’m just not sure why anybody would want a ring for a season that didn’t even end with a championship.

The league literally just fell apart and everybody went home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Apollos (@aafapollos) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

At least Spurrier locked up some bling before it was all said and done. Let’s hope like hell the XFL is in a much better position financially and geared up for success when it returns in 2020.

Otherwise, we just might simply never get spring football, which would be a damn shame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Apollos (@aafapollos) on Apr 2, 2019 at 8:03pm PDT

Enjoy the ring, Spurrier! It’s pretty much meaningless, but at least it looks cool. Now, we’ll have to see if he gives coaching another crack in Vince McMahon’s league.

Only time will tell.