Le’Veon Bell Responds To Criticism Of His Work Ethic

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t happy with people questioning his work ethic.

The star back has caught some heat as of late because he sat out last season, and then skipped voluntary activities after signing with the Jets.

He doesn’t want to hear it, and he made that much clear in a Sunday post on Instagram where he lamented his critics. (RELATED: Women Allegedly Take More Than $500,000 In Jewelry From Le‘Veon Bell‘s Florida Home)

It’s kind of hard to follow what he said, but I’m pretty sure he compared himself to LeBron James and Beyonce. Give the weird video a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jul 21, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

This isn’t exactly a great look for Bell. Not a great look at all for Bell. Ranting and raving in an airport isn’t exactly a solid way to convince people you’re doing well.

In fact, it’s petty much the exact opposite. Ranting and raving while traveling through an airport is a great way to make fans concerned.

It’s shockingly simple for Bell to figure out or for somebody to explain to him. If he doesn’t want people to question his work ethic, then don’t skip voluntary activities after signing a gigantic contract with a new team.

This is day one kind of stuff. As one of the highest-paid players in the league, he’s responsible for setting an example for everybody else.

He can’t do that if he’s not around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jun 22, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

I have a suspicious this whole thing with the Jets and Bell might implode if things get off to a bad start. The season hasn’t even started yet, and he already seems to be on edge.

Imagine what it’ll be like if they drop a few games in a row. It’s going to get ugly.