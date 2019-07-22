Megan Rapinoe Said Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Tweets About Her ‘United Everyone Around’ The Women’s Soccer Team

Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe said that President Donald Trump’s “crazy” tweets about her “united everyone around” the team as they competed for the World Cup.

The U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain made the statement during an ESPN interview segment about the team’s victory that aired Monday.

WATCH:

“Crazy tweets, I can’t believe that he was taking his time to tweet at me and not run the country,” Rapinoe said as a part of her response to a question about her famous hands-out pose.

“I think it was more of a unifying thing than any sort of distraction, and I think the way we handled it head-on was fine,” she said, regarding Trump’s tweets. “I don’t really get in my mentions a lot or even get on Twitter all that much, so it wasn’t like I was scrolling all night and reading all kinds of crazy comments … If anything it kind of united everyone around us and united the team sort of around itself. And it was kind of emboldening in a way.”

Rapinoe makes a practice of kneeling during the national anthem and famously during the tournament said she was “not going to the f**king White House” if her team won. The antics drew the ire of Trump who, as he is often prone to do, expressed his frustration on Twitter last month. (RELATED: Chuck Todd To Megan Rapinoe: ‘What Do You Tell A Trump Supporter Who Loves Watching You?’)

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019