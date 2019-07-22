Name Of ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Is ‘The New World’

The third season of “Westworld” will be called “The New World.”

The first two seasons of the hit HBO show were called “The Maze” and “The Door,” and now we know the third season will be “The New World,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Maze” referred to the hosts and the Man in Black’s journey in season one. “The Door” referred to the hosts finally getting free in season two. Given the fact we see Nazi Germany and a sophisticated future in the season three trailer, I think it’s safe to assume “The New World” means whatever reality viewers find themselves in for season three.

Creator Jonathon Nolan also said he “never said” we were leaving the park, and added the following at San Diego Comic-Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday:

When we started, Westworld was a dystopia. Three seasons in, I think it’s the best-case scenario, to be perfectly honest. The form of AI we have on the show is thoughtful. Murderous, but thoughtful. I think we’re now heading into the era of dumb artificial intelligence.” Nolan referenced how algorithms decides people’s choices in today’s day and age, describing “algorithmic determinism” as a cautionary theme for season three.

I seriously can’t wait for 2020 to roll around so we can see what happens in the new season. Season one was arguably the greatest season of TV I’ve ever seen.

It was incredible from start to finish, and will likely go down as Ed Harris‘ greatest performance.

Season two wasn’t as great as the first one, but was still outstanding. If we keep up the momentum in season three, we might be in for some very big things.

We still don’t know a ton of details about the plot or what day it’ll premiere. What we do know is Dolores is out of the park with a couple other hosts, the Man in Black is alive as shown in the future and we have a Nazi park.

That’s more than enough to get me hyped for whatever is on the horizon.