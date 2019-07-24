HBO Releases New Trailer For The Upcoming Comedy ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ With Danny McBride

HBO dropped an outstanding trailer for “The Righteous Gemstones” on Wednesday.

The plot of the upcoming comedy with Danny McBride, according to IMDB, is, “A TV series that follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.”

McBride is joined in the cast by John Goodman, Adam Devine and Walton Goggins. Judging from the latest trailer, this show is going to be full of nonstop humor. (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones‘)

Give it a watch below.

This really looks like it’s going to be HBO’s next great show, and it looks like it’ll be the latest project from McBride that is amazing.

“Eastbound & Down” and “Vice Principals” were both golden shows on HBO. I expect “The Righteous Gemstones” to be the next great hit for the network, and as solid as the shows just mentioned.

Hell, with a cast like this, I’d find it borderline impossible to believe it would not be great.

It arrives August 18, and I can promise you I’ll be locked in with my attention entirely dedicated to watching McBride and the rest of the crew make us laugh nonstop.

August sure is shaping to be one hell of a month. We get “The Righteous Gemstones,” Taylor Swift is dropping a new album, college football is returning, I’m going to Vegas and then the NFL starts in early September.

It’s all coming together very nicely!

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the show! I’ll be shocked if you guys aren’t down with it like I am.