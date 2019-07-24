Teens Beat Up Mentally Disabled Girl As Bystanders Laugh And Record The Act

A video showing a group of teenagers beating up a mentally disabled girl while bystanders watched laughing was posted to social media Monday.

Janise Harris, 15, is shown in the 42-second clip walking with a group of teenagers when suddenly she is struck by one of the girls in the group, the New York Post reports. The remaining kids then join in on beating Harris, as an onlooker records the violence.

“They beating her,” one of the assailants says while laughing.

WATCH:

A friend of Harris reportedly posted the footage with the intent of getting justice for her, the Post reports. The video presently has over 5 million views on Twitter. (RELATED: Woman Gets Into Fight, Drops Baby On Pavement, Police Say. 3-Month-Old Later Dies)

The post reads, “These girls jumped my friend Janise Harris who has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother, I know this won’t blow up since I’m a small account but please, share and rt! I want justice for my friend, she didn’t deserve any of this.”

These girls jumped my friend Janise Harris who has a mental disability that has been progressing since the passing of her mother, I know this won’t blow up since I’m a small account but please, share and rt! I want justice for my friend, she didn’t deserve any of this. pic.twitter.com/yq3OkOlTkq — ???????????????? *+????????‍♂️ (@D4MURE) July 23, 2019

Chicago Police Special Victims Unit has acknowledged the disturbing footage and launched an investigation into the matter.

The video was “beyond disturbing,” Chicago spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“This clip has been forwarded to the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation has been launched,” he continued.

Harris was reported missing Tuesday but was found and returned safely to her family, the Post reports.

