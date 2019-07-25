Diddy Spotted With Steve Harvey’s Daughter, Dating Rumors Fly

Diddy has been spotted around NYC recently with Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori.

Diddy, 49, and Lori, 22, were seen together in matching outfits, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. The newest outing has refueled previous rumors that the pair is dating.

Diddy looks extremely surprised to be spotted by paparazzi while Lori looked very happy to be there. This reportedly isn’t the first time the two have been seen together, although sources close to Diddy claimed the two were just family friends.

Last week, the pair was spotted in Malibu and previously were seen at a Miami reggae festival in Miami. (RELATED: Rapper ‘Diddy’ Breaks Silence Following News Of Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter’s Death)

The best part of this entire rumor is that Lori once dated Diddy’s 25-year-old son.

What is even going on? Can you imagine dating your son’s ex-girlfriend? That’s such a weird thought. If they are dating, it just seems like a power grab by her and a really creepy old guy move by him.

The family friend card is such a weird card to pull, considering outings that include just the two of them look super suspicious.

Let’s just all hope this ends soon and not badly.