‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Shuts Down Split Rumors With Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart appeared to shut down rumors and reports that have been surfacing alleging that she and “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse had split up.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit,” the 22-year-old actress captioned her post Thursday on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a headline for W magazine that read, “Screen Saviors: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse” featuring a picture of the two on the cover. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Creator Opens Up About Luke Perry’s Character’s Death)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

While her post didn’t explain much or if it was about her relationship with Sprouse, it did come days after reports surfaced alleging the two had broken up, after reportedly dating for the last two years. (RELATED: PHOTOS: The Ladies Of ‘Riverdale’ Strip Down For Stunning Cosmo Magazine Spread)

Sprouse, 26, posted the same cover photo on his social media account and captioned it simply, ““UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

In the interview for the magazine done two months ago, Reinhart explained why it was important to both of them to keep details of their relationship out of the public eye, per People magazine.

“At first, I didn’t want things private,” Reinhart explained. “Now that I’m X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he’s [Sprouse] encouraged me to take.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Mar 8, 2019 at 10:39am PST

“No one knows how long we’ve been together, and no one will until we’re ready to say it,” she added. “No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It’s really special.”

“Until you go through the paces and the dating stages and know that something is right for you, I don’t think it’s appropriate to bring others in,” Sprouse explained. “But in all honesty, my own happiness and her [Reinhart] happiness come before caring about what people are saying.”