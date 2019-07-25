People Roast Trump And Then Find Out It Was Obama

People told the Daily Caller News Foundation what they thought of quotes President Donald Trump said regarding immigration, except it was actually former President Barack Obama who said them.

“That is our direct message to families in central America: Do not send your children to the border. If they do make it, they’ll get sent back, more importantly, they might not make it,” Obama said in 2014.

He also said in 2009, “You are gonna pay a significant fine, you are going to learn English, you are going to go to the back of the line so that you don’t get ahead of somebody applying legally, but after you’ve done these things over a certain period of time you can earn your citizenship.” (RELATED: Give Us Your Best Robert Mueller Impression)

The DCNF presented these quotes as Trump quotes, then flipped the script by revealing who really said them. Watch to see how people reacted after hearing Obama’s immigration stance.

WATCH:

