De Blasio Says Trump Won’t Be Welcome In New York City After Presidency

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio challenged President Donald Trump to a debate and said Trump would not be allowed back into New York City after his presidency is over.

At a BuzzFeed event Thursday with Editor in Chief Ben Smith, de Blasio went after Trump, saying he challenges him to come to New York City and debate him about what is best for the city where Trump has spent a majority of his life, before becoming president.

“I challenge you, Donald Trump, to come to New York City, and I will debate you about what’s right for New York City,” de Blasio said, continuing, “And BuzzFeed can host it! Because he doesn’t understand New York City,” de Blasio continued. “And when his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City!”

WATCH:

Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about New York City lately. So I issued him a challenge last night @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/q3TB7d9pNO — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 26, 2019

Trump and de Blasio have constantly criticized each other. In May, Trump blasted the 2020 presidential candidate in a Thursday morning tweet, calling him “the worst mayor in the U.S,” adding “if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!” (RELATED: Trump Says New York City Hates Bill De Blasio)

De Blasio became the 23rd Democrat to run for president, officially launching his campaign in late May.