See Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 6 ‘Blood The Boy’

Some photos from the new “Yellowstone” episode “Blood the Boy” have been released, and fans won’t want to miss them.

In the photos shared by the Paramount Network, we see Rip and Walker together, Jimmy continuing his rodeo antics, John and Kayce in hunting gear and we see Jamie still struggling with the fact he sold his father down the river. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Touching Your Enemy’)

It looks like episode six is going to be one for the ages. Take a look at all the photos below.

I can’t wait for Wednesday. To say it’s going to be lit would likely be an understatement. In episode five, we got plenty of plot development and action.

We saw Kayce confront Dan Jenkins, and it looks like he’s going to be in prime form going forward as he takes out enemies of the ranch.

That should have fans of the show everywhere excited.

Through the first half of season two, the episodes have been very strong. With Jamie’s betrayal about to go public, I think things will only get crazier going forward.

I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. Tune in Wednesday night on the Paramount Network to catch “Blood the Boy.”