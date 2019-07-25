Watch Behind The Scenes Video For ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Touching Your Enemy’

Paramount Network dropped an awesome inside look at the new “Yellowstone” episode “Touching Your Enemy.”

As you all know, we had tons of action in the latest episode from Wednesday night, and one of the biggest moments was when Jamie confessed to selling his family down the river to Sarah. Wes Bentley, the actor behind the character, opened up about the toughness of shooting the scene.

“It was a tough scene to shoot. It was tough for both of us because Kelly just physically having to get angry enough to do what she did. Jamie is always battling with how to respond to these moments, especially with Beth. Gets physical himself. That’s really difficult to shoot while also trying to understand why Jamie is going to take this beating,” Bentley said in the video.

I don’t find it hard to believe at all that shooting that scene wasn’t terribly easy for anybody involved. Kelly O’Reilly was absolutely manhandling Bentley throughout the scene.

She wasn’t really holding back at all, but that’s what was necessary for the audience to feel the stakes of the moment.

According to the show’s official Twitter account, things are only going to get crazier as we go.

If you thought that was intense, just get ready for next week. #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 25, 2019

Make sure to tune in next Wednesday to catch the sixth episode of the second season, which is titled, “Blood the Boy.”

Something tells me we’re not going to be slowing down at all, and make sure to sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the latest episode.