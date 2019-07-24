‘Yellowstone’ Clip From ‘Touching Your Enemy’ Shows Kayce Confronting Dan Jenkins

Another clip from the new “Yellowstone” episode “Touching Your Enemy” on Wednesday night has been released, and it shows a massive confrontation.

Kayce confronts Dan Jenkins over his dead cattle and seems to threaten him again after trying to hang him in season one, in the short clip released by the Paramount Network. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’)

He also takes out Jenkins’ bodyguard without much trouble at all. Give it a watch below.

I’m so excited for tonight. This episode is going to be absolutely lit. We know Jamie confesses to Beth, and now we know there is going to be an altercation between Jenkins and the youngest Dutton son.

If you’re a fan of the show, you have to be absolutely juiced right now. There’s just no other way to spin it. All the action is getting ramped up, and lines are being drawn in the sand.

War is imminent!

You have to wonder what Jenkins claiming he had nothing to do with the cattle was all about. If he didn’t kill them, then who the hell did?

We’ll hopefully find out soon, but there’s no question things are getting cranked up to 100. Tune in tonight to see what happens in the latest “Yellowstone” episode. It’s going to be great.