Golden Tate Suspended 4 Games Over Performance Enhancing Substance Policy Violation

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games.

According to Adam Schefter on Saturday morning, the talented wide receiver was hit with the suspension after violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

He will appeal the suspension, which he claims was caused by fertility treatment medication.

Giants’ WR Golden Tate is appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhacing Substance policy and believes he has legitimate case, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

Schefter also pointed out the Giants receiving corps has been just constantly hit with bad news nonstop so far, and Tate’s suspension is just the latest issue.

Since camp opened, here’s the Giants’ WR scorecard: *Golden Tate is appealing four-game suspension for violating NFL policy on PES. *Corey Coleman suffered season-ending torn ACL. *Sterling Shepard fractured thumb, though team does not consider injury to be serious. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

Without Tate on the field to stretch defenses, the Giants are in serious trouble in the passing game. Good luck to Eli Manning when it comes to throwing the ball.

Defenses are going to pack the box, play the run on virtually every run, and Saquon Barkley could struggle mightily to move the ball.

If you’re a Giants fan, it might officially be time to panic.

Tate is an incredibly solid receiver, and he’s been that way ever since entering the league. Hell, he was Matthew Stafford’s security blanket in Detroit for years before being traded to the Eagles.

Hopefully, he can win his appeal, but that doesn’t happen in the NFL. Say a prayer for all the Giants fans out there. They’re clearly going to need it.