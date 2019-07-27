Editorial

Golden Tate Suspended 4 Games Over Performance Enhancing Substance Policy Violation

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 09: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after the win over the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field on November 09, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games.

According to Adam Schefter on Saturday morning, the talented wide receiver was hit with the suspension after violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

He will appeal the suspension, which he claims was caused by fertility treatment medication.

Schefter also pointed out the Giants receiving corps has been just constantly hit with bad news nonstop so far, and Tate’s suspension is just the latest issue.

Without Tate on the field to stretch defenses, the Giants are in serious trouble in the passing game. Good luck to Eli Manning when it comes to throwing the ball.

Defenses are going to pack the box, play the run on virtually every run, and Saquon Barkley could struggle mightily to move the ball.

If you’re a Giants fan, it might officially be time to panic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on

Tate is an incredibly solid receiver, and he’s been that way ever since entering the league. Hell, he was Matthew Stafford’s security blanket in Detroit for years before being traded to the Eagles.

Hopefully, he can win his appeal, but that doesn’t happen in the NFL. Say a prayer for all the Giants fans out there. They’re clearly going to need it.