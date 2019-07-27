UConn’s Football Team Goes Independent, Must Pay $17 Million Exit Fee To AAC

UConn’s football team is officially going independent.

After tons of speculation about what would happen with the Huskies after leaving the AAC, we now finally have our answer. According to Brett McMurphy, the football team will be independent and the rest of the main sports will go to the Big East in 2020. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

UConn will pay the AAC an exit fee of $17 million.

This will be very interesting for the Huskies. I imagine they’re going to have a hell of a hard time scheduling home games.

What team is going to want to travel and play UConn on the road? They’re an awful program, they have no national draw and there’s really no upside.

If they joined a conference for football, they’d at least have a few relatively solid home games. Now, that might not happen.

It’s wild how successful UConn has historically been at basketball and just how awful they are at football. It’s not rare to see schools really excel in one sport over another.

However, the gap here is simply unreal, and it’s likely part of the reason no major conference would think about touching the Huskies when it comes to football.

Best of luck to all the fans out there of the Huskies because you guys aren’t in for an easy time at all.