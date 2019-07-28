Watch Hakeem Dawodu Beat Yoshinori Horie With Brutal Kick To The Head At UFC 240

Hakeem Dawodu absolutely destroyed Yoshinori Horie at UFC 240 on Saturday night.

Dawodu ended the fight with a kick to Horie’s head, and he dropped his opponent right on the spot. Of all shots we’ve seen recently in the UFC, this kick to the head is among the best of them all. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. It’ll have fans of the sport going crazy. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

It really doesn’t get much more brutal than that kick at all. Dawodu dropped Horie in incredible fashion, and there’s really no other way to describe it. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

You could also see it coming as soon as Horie kind of stumbled back. He left himself wide open to attack, and the Canadian-born fighter took advantage.

“Mean” Hakeem Dawodu (10-1-1) solidifies his claim as one of Canada’s top prospects, coming on strong to slaughter Yoshinori Horie late in round three! The Calgarian Nak Muay earns his third straight UFC win. He has finished seven, each by knockout. #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/oA63zoKp5u — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) July 28, 2019

If you don’t want to get jacked up by a brutal kick, don’t leave yourself wide open and defenseless. It’s really that simple.

Something tells me this won’t be the last we hear of Dawodu. The man appears to be a rising star, and it should be fun to see what he does next.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Dawodu’s massive victory. I have no doubt it had Dana White smiling.