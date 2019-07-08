UFC Star Jorge Masvidal To His Critics: Go Watch Soccer

UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently had a great line for his haters and critics.

Masvidal destroyed Ben Askren late Saturday night at UFC 239, but caught a little heat after he continued to punch when it was clear the fight was over. He couldn't care less what people think, and wants his critics to choose a different sport to watch.

Masvidal absolutely destroyed Ben Askren at UFC 239. I’ve never seen anything like this before. The fight was over before I even blinked. pic.twitter.com/ktl3GqWG7U — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 7, 2019

"My job is to hit somebody until the ref pulls me off. So, to those people, maybe, I would say don't watch MMA. Go back to soccer," Masvidal said when asked about his punches.

Jorge Masvidal is a bad motherfucker pic.twitter.com/uq0kOeNzDU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 7, 2019

As much as I wanted Askren to win that fight, I have to admit this is an amazing line from Masvidal. Were those punches necessary?

Probably not, but this isn’t soccer. It’s the UFC, and it’s what people tune in for. They want to see all the violence possible.

Masvidal gave it to the fans Saturday night. His obliteration of Askren was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter) on Jul 7, 2019 at 6:57am PDT

He’s also 100% correct. If you don’t like the UFC and the product put together by Dana White, then go watch something else.

It’s pretty simple to figure out. Nobody forces people to watch MMA. They watch it because it entertains them.

I might not be a Masvidal fan, but I appreciate his bluntness on this topic. His job is to fight until it’s over. This time around, it was over in seconds.