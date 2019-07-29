Ariana Grande Goes Viral On Twitter With Bizarre ‘Boyfriend’ Post

Ariana Grande had a weird tweet go viral on Sunday.
The music superstar, who also has a gigantic Instagram following, posted a weird black and white photo of herself posing on some stairs with the caption, "u ain't my boyfriend."
Seems like a strange post that most people would ignore, right?
It currently has more than 46,000 retweets and nearly 400,000 likes! Give it a look below.
u ain’t my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/VNsfoqA9Lo
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 28, 2019
There are times the internet makes sense to me, and there are times when I have no idea what is happening. Can you guess which category this tweet falls into?
It's cemented into the latter. Over 46,000 retweets for a caption that makes virtually no sense at all! I have no idea what she's even talking about.
You know you’re on a different level of fame when you can tweet incoherent comments about who is and isn’t your boyfriend and have it literally blow up Twitter.
I’m lucky if I get 100 RTs on a football tweet, and those at least make sense and have a purpose. What purpose did this tweet from Grande serve?
None, absolutely none.
I guess we don’t really need to know why Grande’s post blew up. She’s a star and people love her. I suppose it might honestly just be that simple.
What a crazy world we’re living in.