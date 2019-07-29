Ariana Grande Goes Viral On Twitter With Bizarre ‘Boyfriend’ Post

Ariana Grande had a weird tweet go viral on Sunday.

The music superstar, who also has a gigantic Instagram following, posted a weird black and white photo of herself posing on some stairs with the caption, "u ain't my boyfriend."

Seems like a strange post that most people would ignore, right?

It currently has more than 46,000 retweets and nearly 400,000 likes! Give it a look below.

u ain’t my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/VNsfoqA9Lo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 28, 2019

There are times the internet makes sense to me, and there are times when I have no idea what is happening. Can you guess which category this tweet falls into?

It's cemented into the latter. Over 46,000 retweets for a caption that makes virtually no sense at all! I have no idea what she's even talking about.

You know you’re on a different level of fame when you can tweet incoherent comments about who is and isn’t your boyfriend and have it literally blow up Twitter.

I’m lucky if I get 100 RTs on a football tweet, and those at least make sense and have a purpose. What purpose did this tweet from Grande serve?

None, absolutely none.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 17, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

I guess we don’t really need to know why Grande’s post blew up. She’s a star and people love her. I suppose it might honestly just be that simple.

What a crazy world we’re living in.