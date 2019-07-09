Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her Romance With Pete Davidson: ‘It Was An Amazing Distraction’

Ariana Grande opened up about that brief engagement she had with comedian Pete Davidson and admitted that it was “an amazing distraction” from everything going on in her life.

“My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete [Davidson], and it was an amazing distraction,” the 26-year-old pop singer shared during her interview for Vogue magazine in a piece published Tuesday about her relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” star. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker said. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.” (RELATED: Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

At one point in the interview, Grande got emotional when asked about her hit song “Thank U, Next” and whether it was a response to her late-ex, Mac Miller, who died last year of an accidental drug overdose. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

“It’s just hard to hear it so plainly put,” the “7 Rings” singer admitted. “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, fuck. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had.”

“I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming … less and less sticky,” she added. “The pieces just started to float away.”

As previously reported, Miller and Grande dated for two years before splitting last May. Soon after, reports surfaced she was dating the “SNL” star. The two made headlines weeks later with news that they were engaged. Grande then suffered the loss of her ex-boyfriend Miller in September. The loss reportedly put a strain on her budding relationship with Davidson, and by October the engagement was off.