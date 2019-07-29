‘View’ Host Joy Behar To President Donald Trump: ‘It’s Outrageous And Stupid To Call A Black Man A Racist’

Joy Behar blasted President Donald Trump over his tweet calling Elijah Cummings a “racist” saying it was “outrageous” to “call a black man a racist.”

Her comments happened Monday on the ABC talkshow “The View” during a panel discussion about Trump’s tweets over the weekend, labeling the Maryland Democrat’s district of Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” Trump also tweeted that Cummings was “racist” and needed to focus “more of his energy on helping” the people in his own district. (RELATED: Baltimore Sun Calls Trump A ‘Rat’ In Response To President’s Tweets About The City)

On Sunday, Trump wrote on social media, “If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

WATCH:

“You know, listen. We are a nation of lots of different kinds of folks, and calling folks racist when you have no idea what it actually means is ridiculous,” Whoopi Goldberg told the panel.

“Because he [Trump] called Elijah Cummings a racist,” Behar quipped.

“Yeah,” Goldberg answered.

“That makes no sense,” Behar added. “I’m trying to clarify. I’m just trying to make it clear to the audience who you are talking about.”

“I thought they…okay,” Goldberg responded. “Yeah.”

“Because Elijah,” Behar went on.

“Cummings, yes,” Goldberg shared, finishing her co-host’s sentence.

“Is the black man, Behar explained. “He’s [Trump] calling the black man the racist. I mean, I don’t think people understand that particularly. It’s outrageous and stupid. To call a black person a racist. That’s all.”

“Okay,” Goldberg answered, before throwing to a commercial break.