Trump Says Baltimore Is A Dump, The Media Freaks Out. Then Came Videos Of Garbage Strewn Everywhere

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

President Donald Trump took a lot of backlash Saturday for tweets criticizing Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and his home district of Baltimore — but videos may have proved Trump right.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday in the wake of attacks from Cummings on the way his administration has handled the illegal immigration crisis and migrant detention procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting that the congressman should first clean up his own house.

The media firestorm that followed was almost immediate. CNN’s Victor Blackwell called the comments “racist,” arguing that the president used the term “infested” solely when talking about “black and brown people.” (RELATED: Baltimore Sun Calls Trump A ‘Rat’ In Response To President’s Tweets About The City)

A number of Trump critics agreed with Blackwell’s assessment.

The president defended his own remarks, tweeting again about what he saw as Cummings’ failure to fix his own district.

Even as the president defended his position, Baltimore residents began to flood Twitter with their own videos and comments suggesting that Trump’s assessment may have been accurate.

President Trump responded again Sunday, saying that the racist accusations against him were being used to distract from the real problems in districts represented by Democrats. “The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!” he concluded.