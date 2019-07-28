Trump Says Baltimore Is A Dump, The Media Freaks Out. Then Came Videos Of Garbage Strewn Everywhere

President Donald Trump took a lot of backlash Saturday for tweets criticizing Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and his home district of Baltimore — but videos may have proved Trump right.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday in the wake of attacks from Cummings on the way his administration has handled the illegal immigration crisis and migrant detention procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting that the congressman should first clean up his own house.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

The media firestorm that followed was almost immediate. CNN’s Victor Blackwell called the comments “racist,” arguing that the president used the term “infested” solely when talking about “black and brown people.” (RELATED: Baltimore Sun Calls Trump A ‘Rat’ In Response To President’s Tweets About The City)

A number of Trump critics agreed with Blackwell’s assessment.

Trumpists are now flooding Twitter with ugly, racist attacks on Rep Cummings and on Baltimore. They simply do as Trump does — no individuated thought process. They’re wallowing in the hate he disperses. The presidency has too much power to risk it being this. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 27, 2019

‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Calls Trump “Racist Moron” Over Baltimore Comments https://t.co/4yqkh6bdHa pic.twitter.com/kvDpIxqDjK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 28, 2019

The president defended his own remarks, tweeting again about what he saw as Cummings’ failure to fix his own district.

So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Even as the president defended his position, Baltimore residents began to flood Twitter with their own videos and comments suggesting that Trump’s assessment may have been accurate.

Trump: Baltimore is a violent place. (Highest homicide rate in USA / @BaltimorePolice civilian employee assaulted in street/ proper sh*thole) The left: Tweet a close up pic of a flower / share a hashtag. Feel better. #WeAreBaltimore pic.twitter.com/DOWFv6WKq5 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 28, 2019

Let’s continue to expose the truth. This is a neighborhood filled w/families that have small children. West Baltimore is filled with trash thanks to dumping. A problem city officials should have addressed years ago. This is @RepCummings district. @realDonaldTrump More to come pic.twitter.com/gFFszjW490 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

He claims to care about children & their future, however in West Baltimore you will find abandoned homes on every block. Many filled with trash, rodents & homeless looking for shelter. Children live on these streets seen here. This district belongs to @RepCummings. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/8z7tfIHU0q — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 25, 2019

This is the perfect example of #TrumpDerangementSyndrome #TDS. In April, the @baltimoresun was concerned about the trash in the city. Only 3 months later, they are accepting of a rat infestation. The citizens of #Baltimore deserve better. pic.twitter.com/v1arb6tQOq — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) July 28, 2019

No uproar when the Baltimore Sun called out the trash problem: “Not only is it unsightly & contributes to a rodent problem, but it can create a glum & gloomy feel in a time when the city is already facing self-esteem issues because of high crime…”https://t.co/Ig5EmnTXx0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 28, 2019

Several Baltimore schools report 0 students proficient in math, reading https://t.co/BgBMZPoG0j — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) July 28, 2019

Baltimore has a rat problem. Even its mayor admits it. Why is Trump called a racist for bringing it up? pic.twitter.com/wDJ6rCr2V4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump was Correct about Elijah Cummings district being dangerous & ran down! West Baltimore is infamous for its very high crime rate! I say it’s time for @RepCummings to Resign! We need TERM LIMITS! Who’s with me ? Comment or RT using

???? #ResignElijahCummings pic.twitter.com/Wc0Zg104g6 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 27, 2019

President Trump responded again Sunday, saying that the racist accusations against him were being used to distract from the real problems in districts represented by Democrats. “The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!” he concluded.