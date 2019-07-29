Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road Breaks Record, Hits 17th Week Atop Billboard Top 100

Rapper Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road” just broke the record for longest-running number one song on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Old Town Road” beat out Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s single from 1995 as well as Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’ single from 2017. Both groups had their singles stay at number one on the Top 100 for at least 16 weeks, according to a report published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter.
.@LilNasX and @billyraycyrus‘ “Old Town Road” is now the longest running #1 hit in Hot 100 history (17 weeks).
— chart data (@chartdata) July 29, 2019
Chart Data announced the milestone on Twitter writing, “@LilNasX and @billyraycyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ is now the longest running #1 hit in Hot 100 history (17 weeks).”
Lil Nas X celebrated the news by sharing a video of himself with Billy Ray Cyrus behind the scenes of the making of the remix, as well as different newsworthy moments from the past 17 weeks. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Drops 80th ‘Old Town Road’ Remix With Korean Pop Star RM)
“this song has changed my life and the way i see the world around me in less than a year. thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. as i said before, it’s just the beginning!” Lil Nas captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
last year in october ???? , as a struggling artist ????????♂️starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube????????????. i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats????????trying to find the right one for me????. when suddenly i came across a country-trap ????????????????sounding masterpiece????. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it????????⚡️! my sister???????? told me i had little time left ⏳before i had to leave her house ???? after being there for months???? promoting my music???? online ????????and not helping????????♂️ her out much. i was so upset ????! i used it as motivation for the song????! i jokingly/seriously saw myself as a loner ????????♂️ cowboy???? needing to ????????run away from it all????! I went out ???????? on my sister’s back porch ???? and listened to the beat ????OVER ????& OVER ????& OVER????!! then it came to me????!! in my best singing voice???? i sung???? “YEAHHH IM GONNA TAKE MY HORSE???? TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD ???? IM GONNA RIDEEEE TIL I CANT NO MORE ????????” I LOVED IT ALREADY! i started to work on it???????????? ????????EVERY SINGLE DAY????????. it needed to be funny????, it needed to be catchy????????, it needed to be hip hop ????????, it needed to be country????????, & it needed to be short????????!! by the time i was finished ???? setting it up ????????♂️ i was out of my sister’s crib???? and at my brothers ???????????? place. on ☃️????december 2️⃣nd i went into the studio ???????????? & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD????????✨ & put it out the exact same ????day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? ????NO! ‼️ but i am so thankful???????? that this blessing ✨ has been placed upon me????. this song has changed my life???????????? and the way i see the world????????around me????????♂️ in less than a year????. thank you to every single person☝️ who has been apart of this journey????. as i said???? before, it’s just the beginning! ????????????⚡️
I definitely streamed “Old Town Road” a couple times over the weekend to help contribute to his success. Like I’ve said before, I can’t pick out exactly which part of the song makes it as great as it is. However, it’s definitely great. Here’s to week 18.