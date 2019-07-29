NCAA Preseason College Football Rankings Have Clemson At The Top, Wisconsin At 16

The NCAA has released its college football preseason rankings.

The top 10 are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Georgia Oklahoma Michigan LSU Florida Texas Notre Dame

Wisconsin also checked in at 16 and Nebraska was at 20. For once, we’ve finally found some rankings that seem to make sense.

Clemson should be number one, Alabama should be number 20, Ohio State should be ahead of Michigan and Wisconsin should be ahead of Nebraska.

This is pretty much the only poll I’ve seen this offseason that gets it mostly correctly.

Clemson won the national title last season, and they should without question be the number one team heading into the season.

As long as Trevor Lawrence’s arm is healthy and he’s spinning the rock, then the Tigers are going to be just fine.

As for Wisconsin slotted at 16, I can live with that. Am I happy with it? No, but I can live with it. We don’t deserve a ton of hype after last season. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

That’s something we’re going to have to earn. Luckily, Jonathan Taylor and company shouldn’t have much trouble taking care of business.

Nebraska fans think they run the world. They’re about to learn they’ve got another thing coming.

Finally, shoutout to the NCAA putting Ohio State ahead of Michigan. That’s going to trigger fans of the Wolverines, and I’m here for it.

Until Michigan actually wins something important, it’s all just talk. I don’t care if you agree or not. Those are the facts.