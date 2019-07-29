Yvonne Strahovski Turns 37 Years Old

July 30 is Yvonne Strahovski’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her best looks.

Yvonne Strahovski is an Australian actress born in Sydney, Australia. Strahovski began her career working behind the camera in various productions. She held a few small roles in the Australian film industry in “Double The Fist” and “Headland.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Turns 39 Years Old)

She eventually moved to Los Angeles to take a shot at breaking into the American film industry. Strahovski had her first big break in LA when she was cast for the role of Sarah Parker in “Chuck.” While filming “Chuck,” she also took on roles in “I Love You Too” and “Matching Jack.”

When “Chuck” stopped airing in 2012, she took on a role in “Guilt Trip” alongside Seth Rogan. She was cast in the crime thriller “Dexter” for the seventh and eighth seasons. “Dexter” launched Strahovski into another level of fame.