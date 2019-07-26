POLL: 49% Of People Want Immediate Rescue Mission Of A$AP Rocky, 51% Want To Keep Trying Diplomacy

America appears to be very split on the issue of rescuing A$AP Rocky.

In a poll I ran last night in response to Donald Trump tweeting his disappointment in Sweden for not releasing the rapper, I asked people if we should immediately have a rescue mission or wait a bit longer to let diplomacy play out. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky)

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Of the 1,271 voters, 49% voted for an immediate rescue of the American music icon. 51% voted to keep trying diplomacy. He’s been held unjustly ever since an altercation turned physical, despite Rocky’s repeated attempts to defuse the situation.

It appears President Donald Trump’s patience with Sweden over A$AP Rocky’s unfair imprisonment has officially run out. A military rescue mission could be launched from the Baltic Sea, and be over in under an hour. Should he order a rescue mission? https://t.co/WgeAh548cj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 25, 2019

My friends, the fact that half the damn country is ready for war right now is a sign we’ve all run out of patience. More people want a strike against Sweden in the poll above than probably want a war with Iran.

The time for negotiations are over. They’re done, and you can tell Trump’s patience is also virtually gone. If we don’t do something now, we’re signaling to the whole world we’re weak.

We need to act, and we need to act immediately.

Sweden is supposed to be our ally. Instead of proving they are, they went and locked up an innocent man. It should sicken you all.

There’s only one reaction every freedom-loving American should have and you can see it below.

If Sweden doesn’t do the right then, the United States military will do it for them. I’m sick and tired of giving them every opportunity to do the right thing and Sweden turning their back on us.

More and more people seem ready for action, and it could eventually happen. Either way, we’re bringing Rocky home.