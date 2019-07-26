Editorial

POLL: 49% Of People Want Immediate Rescue Mission Of A$AP Rocky, 51% Want To Keep Trying Diplomacy

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City.

America appears to be very split on the issue of rescuing A$AP Rocky.

In a poll I ran last night in response to Donald Trump tweeting his disappointment in Sweden for not releasing the rapper, I asked people if we should immediately have a rescue mission or wait a bit longer to let diplomacy play out. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky)

Of the 1,271 voters, 49% voted for an immediate rescue of the American music icon. 51% voted to keep trying diplomacy. He’s been held unjustly ever since an altercation turned physical, despite Rocky’s repeated attempts to defuse the situation.

My friends, the fact that half the damn country is ready for war right now is a sign we’ve all run out of patience. More people want a strike against Sweden in the poll above than probably want a war with Iran.

The time for negotiations are over. They’re done, and you can tell Trump’s patience is also virtually gone. If we don’t do something now, we’re signaling to the whole world we’re weak.

We need to act, and we need to act immediately.

Sweden is supposed to be our ally. Instead of proving they are, they went and locked up an innocent man. It should sicken you all.

There’s only one reaction every freedom-loving American should have and you can see it below.

If Sweden doesn’t do the right then, the United States military will do it for them. I’m sick and tired of giving them every opportunity to do the right thing and Sweden turning their back on us.

More and more people seem ready for action, and it could eventually happen. Either way, we’re bringing Rocky home.