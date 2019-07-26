Swedish Government To Donald Trump Over A$AP Rocky Arrest: ‘Everyone Is Equal Before The Law’

Sweden responded after President Donald Trump’s recent A$AP Rocky tweets, and they’re digging in.

Late Thursday afternoon, Trump tweeted his disappointment in Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for the garbage arrest of Rocky and his absurd continued detention. It apparently didn’t do much at all to nudge the Swedes into making a good decision on the escalating situation. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky)

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

In a statement provided to John Haltiwanger of Business Insider on Thursday night, the Swedish Prime Minister’s press secretary Mikael Lindström stated in part, “In Sweden everyone is equal before the law.”

The @SwedishPM’s press secretary Mikael Lindström just sent me this statement re: @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about @asvpxrocky: “In Sweden everyone is equal before the law.” #ASAPRocky pic.twitter.com/WNNmBXcw4O — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 25, 2019

This is truly disgusting on the part of Sweden. It’s down right atrocious. Clearly, not everybody is equal before the law in Sweden because the guys following Rocky got let off.

How the hell is that equal? The star rapper did everything he could to defuse the situation before it turned physical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

I have no idea how this is going to end, but the idea Sweden is our ally at this point is laughable. Next time they need our help, Trump should let the phone ring for a very long time.

We gave them every chance to play ball, and the Swedes chose a different path. That’s on them. Let them enjoy any potential consequences of their decision.

#FreeRocky