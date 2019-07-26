Editorial

Swedish Government To Donald Trump Over A$AP Rocky Arrest: ‘Everyone Is Equal Before The Law’

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: ASAP Rocky attends Tribeca Talks:Tribeca Film Festival: CRWN with Elliott Wilson and A$AP Rocky during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)

Sweden responded after President Donald Trump’s recent A$AP Rocky tweets, and they’re digging in.

Late Thursday afternoon, Trump tweeted his disappointment in Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for the garbage arrest of Rocky and his absurd continued detention. It apparently didn’t do much at all to nudge the Swedes into making a good decision on the escalating situation. (RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ Sweden Won’t Release A$AP Rocky)

In a statement provided to John Haltiwanger of Business Insider on Thursday night, the Swedish Prime Minister’s press secretary Mikael Lindström stated in part, “In Sweden everyone is equal before the law.”

This is truly disgusting on the part of Sweden. It’s down right atrocious. Clearly, not everybody is equal before the law in Sweden because the guys following Rocky got let off.

How the hell is that equal? The star rapper did everything he could to defuse the situation before it turned physical.

 

I have no idea how this is going to end, but the idea Sweden is our ally at this point is laughable. Next time they need our help, Trump should let the phone ring for a very long time.

We gave them every chance to play ball, and the Swedes chose a different path. That’s on them. Let them enjoy any potential consequences of their decision.

#FreeRocky