Cardi B Meets With Bernie Sanders To Talk Student Debt, Climate Change And More

Superstar rapper Cardi B sat down with independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to talk about everything from his plans to deal with student debt to climate change and more.

The 26-year-old rapper and Vermont Senator got together to shoot a campaign video that is designed to appeal to young voters, per CNN in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

Teasing the sit-down, the “Please Me” hitmaker shared a snapshot of the event on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country.” (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be,” she added. “I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered.”

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, continued, “Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders told CNN shortly before the shoot. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

He said he and Cardi B spoke about a range of issues, including canceling student debt, climate change and raising the minimum wage. The video — filmed at the TEN Nail Bar, a local nail salon owned by two black women — is the first collaboration between the duo.

Earlier this month, the “Press” rapper tweeted about Sanders and how she felt “we let him down in 2016.”