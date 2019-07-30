Democrats Stand, Hand Over Heart, Despite Kaepernick ‘Knee’ Protest

Every single Democratic candidate stood for the national anthem Tuesday at the Democratic debates.

All Democratic candidates stood for the national anthem on the first night of the second round of the Democratic debates, despite worries that 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke might choose to kneel. (RELATED: The 2020 Candidate Most Likely To Kneel During The National Anthem)

O’Rourke invited three young black men who knelt during the national anthem at their football games to attend the debate as his guests, according to the Associated Press. O’Rourke has also spoken out in defense of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

“I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully stand up or take a knee for your rights anytime, anywhere or anyplace,” O’Rourke said at a 2018 campaign event, according to the AP.

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan did not cover his heart with his hand but instead chose to stand with hands folded while he sang along with the national anthem.

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.