The Results Are In: The Top Mattresses For People With Back Pain

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic back pain. You spend a third of your life in bed, and even in perfect health you need a good mattress to make your time spent there comfortable. Chronic back pain makes the need for a good mattress ever more important. We at the Daily Dealer are here to help you choose one. Take a look at these well-regarded mattresses that are perfect for folks suffering from chronic back pain. Happy shopping and happy sleeping!

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt (Medium Hybrid)

This medium-feel hybrid foam mattress uses Tempur-Pedic’s signature memory foam technology to fit your body like a blanket, while simultaneously providing the firmness your back needs. It’s got over a thousand spring coils nestled beneath layers upon layers of Tempur-Pedic’s famed mattress foam. It will gently support your back; your spine will get the support it needs, but you won’t feel as though you’re sleeping on a rock.

The Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam

This Tuft & Needle mattress uses a somewhat different type of foam than Tempur-Pedic. Tempur-Pedic is not for everyone, and this type of mattress will suit those who feel “stuck” and immobile wrapped in their memory foam: it’s got a supportive yet bouncy feel, not too soft but not too hard. It’s pressure relieving and perfect for those with bad backs.

The Leesa Luxury Hybrid

This Leesa mattress responds and adapts to your body as you move in your sleep, making it perfect for people with bad backs and a tendency to move in their sleep. The mattress contains both springs and foam — the best of both worlds. And four-stripe mattress cover for which Leesa is famous — highly breathable and with tapered edges — is ensured to keep you comfortable as you sleep.

