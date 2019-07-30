Politics

Elizabeth Warren Says Marianne Williamson Would Be ‘Far Better’ President Than Trump

Democratic presidential hopeful self-help author Marianne Williamson (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Peter Hasson Senior Reporter

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate asserted long-shot candidate author Marianne Williamson would be a better president than President Donald Trump.

Warren claimed that any of the Democratic candidates on the debate stage, which includes Williamson, would be a better president than Trump.

“Donald Trump disgraces the office of president every single day, and anyone on this stage tonight or tomorrow night would be a far better president,” Warren said in her opening statement.

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential hopeful US author and writer Marianne Williamson gestures as she speaks during the first round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 2019 (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), made a similar argument during the second night of Democratic debates on June 27.

“Once again, Democrats showed the American people what real leadership looks like. Every candidate who stood on that #DemDebate stage would make a better president than Donald Trump,” Perez said during that debate. “There’s a new grassroots movement growing in our country, and we’re just getting started.”

Williamson has no experience serving in government and has said her campaign is dedicated to a “search for higher wisdom.” Williamson on Tuesday blamed Trump for “dark psychic forces” affecting America.

