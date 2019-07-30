Elizabeth Warren Says Marianne Williamson Would Be ‘Far Better’ President Than Trump

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate asserted long-shot candidate author Marianne Williamson would be a better president than President Donald Trump.

Warren claimed that any of the Democratic candidates on the debate stage, which includes Williamson, would be a better president than Trump.

“Donald Trump disgraces the office of president every single day, and anyone on this stage tonight or tomorrow night would be a far better president,” Warren said in her opening statement.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), made a similar argument during the second night of Democratic debates on June 27.

“Once again, Democrats showed the American people what real leadership looks like. Every candidate who stood on that #DemDebate stage would make a better president than Donald Trump,” Perez said during that debate. “There’s a new grassroots movement growing in our country, and we’re just getting started.”

Williamson has no experience serving in government and has said her campaign is dedicated to a “search for higher wisdom.” Williamson on Tuesday blamed Trump for “dark psychic forces” affecting America.

