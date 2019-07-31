Epstein Wanted To Seed The Human Race By Impregnating Women On His New Mexico Ranch: Report

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein reportedly wanted to impregnate women on his New Mexico ranch in order to seed the human race.

Epstein’s fascination with science and his own DNA led him to surround himself with scientists and experiment with seeding his own human race, according to four people familiar with his thinking, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The wealthy sex offender also dabbled in transhumanism, which attempts to improve the human race through artificial intelligence and genetic engineering. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Found Semi-Conscious In Cell, Markings On Neck: Report)

Scientist and author Jaron Lanier spoke to a NASA scientist at an Epstein dinner party who told him that Epstein had a peculiar goal: to impregnate at least 20 women at a time on his New Mexico ranch.

Lanier said Epstein was inviting attractive, academic women to his dinner parties in order to ascertain whether their attributes would make good mothers of his children.

Epstein reportedly obtained this idea from the Repository for Germinal Choice, a repository that was discontinued in 1999 but was intended to be stocked with elite sperm to create a stronger gene pool, The Times reported.

Epstein was also interested in cryogenics, the science of freezing people and bringing them back to life at later points — an unproven science, according to The Times. Epstein told a fellow transhumanist that he wanted to freeze his own head and penis to be brought back to life later on.

Authorities arrested Epstein on July 6 for allegedly sex trafficking minors in New York. A judge denied Epstein bail. He previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to two counts of prostitution, one of these with a minor, in Florida.

