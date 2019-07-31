Harris Slams Biden Over His Flip On Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for his flip on the Hyde Amendment at Wednesday night’s presidential debates.

Harris attacked Biden for waiting to remove his support of the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of Medicaid for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger. Harris pointed out that Biden only changed his stance on Hyde after he began running for president. (RELATED: Biden Faces Left-Wing Backlash For Sticking By Hyde Amendment)

“You made a decision for years to withhold resources to poor women to have access to reproductive health care, including women who were the victims of rape and incest,” Harris told Biden. “Do you now say that you have evolved and you regret that?”

“This directly impacted so many women in our country, and I personally prosecuted rape cases and child molestation cases. And the experience those women have, those children have and would be denied resources, I think is unacceptable,” she continued.

Biden pushed back, saying Harris knows that is not his position.

“I support a woman’s right to choose. I support — it’s a constitutional right. I’ve supported it and I will continue to support it, and I will move as president to see to it that the Congress legislates that that is the law as well,” Biden said.

“Why did it take you so long to change your position on the Hyde Amendment?” Harris asked Biden. “Why did it take so long until you were running for president to change your position on the Hyde Amendment?”



“Because there was not full, federal funding for all reproductive services prior to this point,” he responded.

