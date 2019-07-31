Kamala Harris Rips A Line From Rival Candidate

California Sen. Kamala Harris used Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s line on wind turbines in discussions about climate change at the Democratic debates Wednesday.

Harris said she believed President Donald Trump was promoting “science fiction” over “science fact,” adding that the country must adopt a Green New Deal.

“I’m going to just paraphrase one of your great sayings, governor [Inslee], which is we currently have a president in the White House who obviously does not understand the science. He’s been pushing science fiction instead of science fact. The guy thinks that wind turbines cause cancer when in fact they cause jobs,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Trump “says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs,” Inslee said at the June 26 debate, according to CNN.

In Davenport first question is on climate change: @KamalaHarris quoting @JayInslee (“it’s not my line, it’s his, but I love it.”) on wind turbines “They don’t cause cancer, they cause jobs.” pic.twitter.com/qBC43YVH8E — Michael Shure (@michaelshure) July 16, 2019

The pair used the talking point to discredit President Donald Trump — a common theme in both debates. She emphasized that she’d take any candidate on stage in the White House over Trump. (RELATED: Mexican President Polling High Amid Trump-Ordered Migrant Crackdown)

Harris was the subject of harsh criticism Wednesday night for campaigning for criminal justice, while having a storied history as a prosecutorial attorney.

