Kamala Harris Rips A Line From Rival Candidate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor

California Sen. Kamala Harris used Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s line on wind turbines in discussions about climate change at the Democratic debates Wednesday.

Harris said she believed President Donald Trump was promoting “science fiction” over “science fact,” adding that the country must adopt a Green New Deal.

“I’m going to just paraphrase one of your great sayings, governor [Inslee], which is we currently have a president in the White House who obviously does not understand the science. He’s been pushing science fiction instead of science fact. The guy thinks that wind turbines cause cancer when in fact they cause jobs,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Trump “says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs,” Inslee said at the June 26 debate, according to CNN.

The pair used the talking point to discredit President Donald Trump — a common theme in both debates. She emphasized that she’d take any candidate on stage in the White House over Trump. (RELATED: Mexican President Polling High Amid Trump-Ordered Migrant Crackdown)

Harris was the subject of harsh criticism Wednesday night for campaigning for criminal justice, while having a storied history as a prosecutorial attorney.

