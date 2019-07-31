Here’s Every Time Hecklers Derailed The Democratic Debate

Protesters heckled Democratic candidates during the second evening of 2020 primary debates Wednesday night on CNN.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted when protesters screamed “3 million deportations,” citing the number deported under the Obama administration. (RELATED: Hot Mic Catches Joe Biden’s First Words To Kamala Harris)

“Please be respectful in the crowd,” CNN moderator Don Lemon warned as protesters continued to yell.

WATCH:

Protesters also interrupted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker with chants of “fire Pantaleo.”

The cries refer to New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Daniel Pantaleo, who the Justice Department ruled on July 16 not to prosecute over his involvement in the 2014 death of Eric Garner on Staten Island in New York.

The protests caused Booker to pause for several moments while moderators calmed the crowd.

The video also showcases highlights from the previous night’s debate. Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation’s video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.